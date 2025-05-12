Smart and cost-effective travel management for the maritime industry

Many people we speak to believe marine air fares is an inferior product to ordinary tickets you buy online. Nothing could be further from the truth. Marine fares are specifically developed for this fast paced industry. Tickets are fully flexible, you get extra luggage, a rebated price – and you can even get it in the business cabin!

Optimizing travel for the maritime industry – crew, service personnel and inspectors to reduce costs and improve schedules

ATPI Marine Travel, a leader in the global maritime industry, manages over 750,000 annual commutes for various professionals, including service engineers, inspectors, entertainers, and other marine professionals. By partnering with a specialist like ATPI, companies can unlock significant financial and operational benefits through a renewed focus on travel for crew, service personnel and inspectors alike.

ATPI's expertise simplifies the complexities of maritime travel for their clients. Marine airfares, for instance, offer flexible and cost-effective options for service personnel and inspectors, applicable to trips related to ship service, maintenance, inspections, training and onboard audits, or even shipbuilding.

Beyond airfares, ATPI's global team handles everything from issuing essential travel documents to analyzing travel patterns and recommending more efficient routes and timings. Their approach has saved clients hundreds of thousands of dollars by reviewing existing bookings. As one shipowner noted – they provide a complete solution that has helped us reduce risk, cost, and complexity.

ATPI stands out with its consultancy-led approach, offering comprehensive services such as fully managed travel planning for service personnel and inspectors, self-service platforms, and tailored consultancy to achieve specific goals related to cost, logistics, welfare, or environmental impact.

With more than 150 offices worldwide, including key maritime hubs like London, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Athens, Singapore, and Manila, ATPI ensures robust support for clients and travelers. A major marine equipment provider praised ATPI's proactive and responsive team, highlighting their global footprint and reliability.

Innovative solutions for evolving demands

ATPI Marine Travel also continues to invest in operational and strategic planning tools for clients. Their new end-to-end and self-service platforms, such as ATPI CrewLink, enhance travel efficiency for service personnel and inspectors and unlock cost-effective travel management processes. The Crew Change Logistics suite combines digital tools and expert support, offering broad functionality across five focused solutions, including route selection based on nationality and Scope 3 carbon emissions management.

Marine fares have traditionally been available offline, meaning you could only book these through travel consultants. This is now changing. With the launch of ATPI CrewHub, we are enabling coordinators to search and book marine fares online. And you can even book multiple travelers from any global location to a single destination. Our experts will then validate the bookings behind the scenes.

A strong team for the Nordics

For Nordic businesses, ATPI's network includes wholly owned offices in Bergen, Stavanger, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, and Stockholm. Celebrating 30 years since its inception as Seaman Travel Services in Bergen, ATPI continues to grow, recently opening a new office in Stockholm.

