US President Donald Trump displays the signed bill during a ceremony for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, July 4, 2025. Trump signed his $3.4 trillion budget bill into law Friday, enshrining an extension of tax cuts, temporary new breaks for tipped workers and funding to crack down on illegal immigration. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg Foto: Bloomberg

