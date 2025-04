Trump beskylder Mexico for å stjele vann

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, left, and US President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Trump said he is looking to allow undocumented farm and hospitality industry workers to leave the US for a short period of time and reenter the country legally, a bid to address concerns about labor shortages from his crackdown on undocumented migration. Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg Foto: Bloomberg