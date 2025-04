New landmark unlocked - 200M pax for 24/25!!! 🎉Today, we welcomed onboard our 200 millionth passenger for 24/25; 84-year-old Maria Cornelia Vos, who flew from Fuerteventura to Madrid, landing at 12:35. 'Mieke' as she is known, will now enjoy free flights for 1 year! 200M… pic.twitter.com/LiHCjAgpUK