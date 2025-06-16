BI: Stiger på skolerangering

Stadig flere skoler er kommet inn på listen, men likevel klatret Handelshøyskolen BI på Financial Times' skolerangering over masterprogrammer i finans for 2025.

Etter å ha havnet på 59. plass ut av 65 skoler i 2024, steg BI til 56. plass ut av 70 skoler i 2025. Totalt har skolen vært inne på listen i fem av fjorten utgaver.

På toppen av listen finner vi ESCP Business School, med hovedsete i Paris. Skolen har toppet listen i 2023, 2024 og nå også 2025. På andreplass ligger HEC Paris, etterfulgt av Essec Business School på tredjeplass.

NHH har til gode å komme inn på listen.

Skolene rangeres ut fra den samlede skåren den oppnår på et sett med variabler. For eksempel hvilken lønn avgangselevene får etter å ha fullført en mastergrad, hvilken lønnsvekst de har og hvilke karriereprogresjon de oppnår.

Se årets rangering her: