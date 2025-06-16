BI: Stiger på skolerangering

Etter en 59. plass i fjor, klatrer BI på årets versjon av Financial Times' skolerangering.

Category iconSamfunn
Publisert 14:20 | Oppdatert 15:20
Article lead
+ mer
lead
OPPOVER: Handelshøyskolen BI stiger på Financial Times' skolerangering. Foto: NTB
OPPOVER: Handelshøyskolen BI stiger på Financial Times' skolerangering. Foto: NTB
Torkel Sinnes
Journalist
Tips meg
Del

Stadig flere skoler er kommet inn på listen, men likevel klatret Handelshøyskolen BI på Financial Times' skolerangering over masterprogrammer i finans for 2025.

Etter å ha havnet på 59. plass ut av 65 skoler i 2024, steg BI til 56. plass ut av 70 skoler i 2025. Totalt har skolen vært inne på listen i fem av fjorten utgaver.

På toppen av listen finner vi ESCP Business School, med hovedsete i Paris. Skolen har toppet listen i 2023, 2024 og nå også 2025. På andreplass ligger HEC Paris, etterfulgt av Essec Business School på tredjeplass.

NHH har til gode å komme inn på listen.

Skolene rangeres ut fra den samlede skåren den oppnår på et sett med variabler. For eksempel hvilken lønn avgangselevene får etter å ha fullført en mastergrad, hvilken lønnsvekst de har og hvilke karriereprogresjon de oppnår.

Se årets rangering her:

FTs skolerangering (2025)

RangeringSkolenavn
1ESCP Business School
2Skema Business School
3Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management
4Essec Business School
5HEC Paris
6Nova School of Business and Economics
7Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance at SJTU
8London Business School
9University of St Gallen
10Peking University: Guanghua
11Esade Business School
12IE Business School
13EMLyon Business School
14Vlerick Business School
15Iéseg School of Management
16Imperial Business School
17International University of Monaco
18University of Oxford: Saïd
19SDA Bocconi/Università Bocconi
20Luiss University/Luiss Business School
21CUHK Business School
22Grenoble Ecole de Management
23Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics
24Neoma Business School
25Warwick Business School
26Stockholm School of Economics
27ISEG – Lisbon School of Economics and Management
28Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University
29WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
29Bayes Business School
31University Carlos III de Madrid
32Frankfurt School of Finance and Management
33Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School
34Kozminski University
35Eada Business School Barcelona
36Henley Business School
37EBS Business School
38McGill University: Desautels
39Rennes School of Business
40Audencia
41University of Porto – FEP | PBS
42Lund University School of Economics and Management
42Bentley University
44HEC Lausanne, University of Lausanne
45Toulouse School of Management
45University of Bath School of Management
47University of Southern California: Marshall
48Hult International Business School
49Cranfield School of Management
50University of Edinburgh Business School
50ZHAW School of Management and Law
52Tilburg University, School of Economics and Management
53Lancaster University Management School
54University of Exeter Business School
55University of Texas at Austin: McCombs
56BI Norwegian Business School
57George Washington University
58Durham University Business School
59University College Dublin: Smurfit
60University at Buffalo School of Management
61VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics
62University of Amsterdam — Amsterdam Business School
63Católica Porto Business School
63Nottingham University Business School
65University of Glasgow: Adam Smith
66Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
67Hong Kong Baptist University School of Business
68IMI Delhi
69Corvinus University of Budapest
70SGH Warsaw School of Economics

Kilde: Financial Times

Samfunn

Informasjon om bruk av AI