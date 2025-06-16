BI: Stiger på skolerangering

Stadig flere skoler er kommet inn på listen, men likevel klatret Handelshøyskolen BI på Financial Times' skolerangering over masterprogrammer i finans for 2025.
Etter å ha havnet på 59. plass ut av 65 skoler i 2024, steg BI til 56. plass ut av 70 skoler i 2025. Totalt har skolen vært inne på listen i fem av fjorten utgaver.
På toppen av listen finner vi ESCP Business School, med hovedsete i Paris. Skolen har toppet listen i 2023, 2024 og nå også 2025. På andreplass ligger HEC Paris, etterfulgt av Essec Business School på tredjeplass.
NHH har til gode å komme inn på listen.
Skolene rangeres ut fra den samlede skåren den oppnår på et sett med variabler. For eksempel hvilken lønn avgangselevene får etter å ha fullført en mastergrad, hvilken lønnsvekst de har og hvilke karriereprogresjon de oppnår.
Se årets rangering her:
FTs skolerangering (2025)
|Rangering
|Skolenavn
|1
|ESCP Business School
|2
|Skema Business School
|3
|Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management
|4
|Essec Business School
|5
|HEC Paris
|6
|Nova School of Business and Economics
|7
|Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance at SJTU
|8
|London Business School
|9
|University of St Gallen
|10
|Peking University: Guanghua
|11
|Esade Business School
|12
|IE Business School
|13
|EMLyon Business School
|14
|Vlerick Business School
|15
|Iéseg School of Management
|16
|Imperial Business School
|17
|International University of Monaco
|18
|University of Oxford: Saïd
|19
|SDA Bocconi/Università Bocconi
|20
|Luiss University/Luiss Business School
|21
|CUHK Business School
|22
|Grenoble Ecole de Management
|23
|Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics
|24
|Neoma Business School
|25
|Warwick Business School
|26
|Stockholm School of Economics
|27
|ISEG – Lisbon School of Economics and Management
|28
|Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University
|29
|WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
|29
|Bayes Business School
|31
|University Carlos III de Madrid
|32
|Frankfurt School of Finance and Management
|33
|Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School
|34
|Kozminski University
|35
|Eada Business School Barcelona
|36
|Henley Business School
|37
|EBS Business School
|38
|McGill University: Desautels
|39
|Rennes School of Business
|40
|Audencia
|41
|University of Porto – FEP | PBS
|42
|Lund University School of Economics and Management
|42
|Bentley University
|44
|HEC Lausanne, University of Lausanne
|45
|Toulouse School of Management
|45
|University of Bath School of Management
|47
|University of Southern California: Marshall
|48
|Hult International Business School
|49
|Cranfield School of Management
|50
|University of Edinburgh Business School
|50
|ZHAW School of Management and Law
|52
|Tilburg University, School of Economics and Management
|53
|Lancaster University Management School
|54
|University of Exeter Business School
|55
|University of Texas at Austin: McCombs
|56
|BI Norwegian Business School
|57
|George Washington University
|58
|Durham University Business School
|59
|University College Dublin: Smurfit
|60
|University at Buffalo School of Management
|61
|VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics
|62
|University of Amsterdam — Amsterdam Business School
|63
|Católica Porto Business School
|63
|Nottingham University Business School
|65
|University of Glasgow: Adam Smith
|66
|Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
|67
|Hong Kong Baptist University School of Business
|68
|IMI Delhi
|69
|Corvinus University of Budapest
|70
|SGH Warsaw School of Economics