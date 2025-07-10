Article lead
Derfor sover du dårlig første natt på ferie

Sover du dårlig når du skal overnatte på et nytt sted? Du er ikke alene. Hunden har det samme problemet. Og slik skal det være.

Jon E Glømmen

Det er omtrent 585.000 hunder i Norge. Det betyr at svært mange av oss enten har egen hund eller har passet hunden for noen. Da har vi nok merket at hunden er urolig og sover dårlig den første natten på et nytt sted. Spesielt når vi passer andres hund, er dette stressende.

Gjør vi noe galt? Nei, da. Hunder må rett og slett venne seg til å sove på et nytt sted. Den tilvenningen tar et døgns tid.

Kortversjon

  • Fenomenet 'førstenatt-effekten' handler om at både mennesker og hunder sover dårligere den første natten på et nytt sted.
  • Forskning viser at denne effekten rammer nesten alle, uavhengig av kjønn, utdannelse eller forutgående søvnproblemer, men at unge voksne er minst påvirket.
  • Førstenatt-effekten kan skyldes et iboende overvåkningssystem der venstre hjernehalvdel aktiveres for å beskytte mot potensielle farer.
  • Studier har vist at til tross for subjektive oppfatninger av dårlig søvn, har man ofte sovet mer enn man tror.
  • For å redusere denne effekten, anbefales det å ta med egen pute og tilbringe minst to netter på hvert nye sted.
Kortversjonen er laget med kunstig intelligens og kvalitetssikret av våre journalister.

For noen vanedyr, tenker vi kanskje. Men vi mennesker er minst like store vanedyr. Vi sover også notorisk dårlig den første natten. Og det uansett hvor deilig madrassen, dynen og puten er, og selv om luften i rommet er frisk og passe kjølig og ingen lyder eller sengekamerater forstyrrer. Førstenatt-effekten (FNE – First-Night Effect) kaller søvnforskerne dette fenomenet.

Er førstenatt-effekten reell? Hva skyldes den og hvem rammes? 

Det er spørsmål søvnforskerne har stilt seg siden de først ble oppmerksom på fenomenet på 60-tallet, og som de nå ved hjelp av hjernescanning kan svare ganske bra på.

Rammer alle

Forskerne har målt hvor lang tid det tar før forsøkspersonene sovner, hvor tungt de sover, antall oppvåkninger i løpet av natten, tiden det tar fra de har hatt en oppvåkning til de sovner igjen, og samlet søvntid. Den subjektive opplevelsen av søvnkvalitet mot de objektive måleresultatene er også sjekket.

Alltid beredt: Fugler og en del havpattedyr kan sove med ett øye åpent og én hjernehalvdel på alerten mot potensielle farer. Foto: Shutterstock/NTB

Konklusjonen? Førstenatt-effekten er reell. Det fremgår nærmest entydig av en stor metaundersøkelse der kinesiske forskere sammenholdt resultatene fra en lang rekke vitenskapelige rapporter.

Og nesten alle rammes – uavhengig av kjønn, utdannelse og om du lider av søvnløshet på forhånd. Men det er litt avhengig av alder. Mens barn rammes omtrent som middelaldrende, slipper aldersgruppen 20–29 lettere unna. Deretter er effekten økende med økende alder.

Det er første natt som er problemet. Det går mye bedre allerede andre natt på et nytt sted.

Disse funnene gjelder både når det gjelder den subjektive opplevelsen av søvnløshet, og når man måler søvnen etter objektive kriterier.

Hvorfor?

Er førstenatt-effekten bare en plage, eller har den noen hensikt? Ligger det noe i urinstinktene våre?

For å besvare det spørsmålet har forskerne sett til dyrene; og ikke minst de ville dyrene. De har konstatert at mange dyr klarer å være på vakt samtidig som de sover. Fugler og enkelte sjøpattedyr kan faktisk sove med ett øye åpent for kontinuerlig å kunne sjekke ut omgivelsene for farer. Hos disse dyrene sover bare én hjernehalvdel om gangen.

Kan det være noe lignende med mennesket; at når man kommer til et nytt sted og ikke instinktivt vet om det nye stedet er trygt, så trigger situasjonen et ubevisst innebygget overvåkningssystem?

Hjernen er delt i to halvdeler; venstre og høyre. De to halvdelene har forskjellige funksjoner. Noen deler av venstre hjernehalvdel har stor betydning for språkforståelse, logisk tenkning og virkelighetsorientering, mens høyre hjernehalvdel er vesentlig for rom- og retningssans, intuisjon og følelser.

Å ligge søvnløs ville være en fortreffelig beskjeftigelse hvis man bare hadde en fargeblyant som var lang nok å kunne tegne i taket.

G. K. Chesterton, “Paradoksenes prins”, 1874-1930

Amerikanske forskere konstaterte i 2016 at venstre hjernehalvdel var vesentlig mer aktiv enn høyre den første natten. Som venstre figur viser, reagerte den mye kraftigere på en uvant lyd enn høyre hjernehalvdel. Ekstra sterk skjevreaksjon var det hos forsøkspersoner som i utgangspunktet har stor forskjell på hjerneaktiviteten i høyre og venstre hjernehalvdel. De sov virkelig dårlig.

Fra og med andre natt var imidlertid forskjellene for en stor del utjevnet, og alle sov omtrent som vanlig.

Forskerne undersøkte også om det faktum at man er på alerten første natt også gjør at man kan våkne fort og reagere ekstra raskt.

I reaksjonstestene skulle forsøkspersonene trykke ned en knapp på nattbordet når de ble vekket av en uvanlig lyd. Resultatene fremgår av figuren til høyre. Reaksjonstiden var vesentlig kortere første natt enn annen natt og senere.

Hjerneaktivitet og reaksjonstid: Bemerk hvordan venstre hjernehalvdel er på alerten første natt, mens den slapper av annen natt. Og reaksjonstiden er under halvparten så lang første natt. (Basert på kilde 6). Grafikk: Kapital

Forskernes konklusjon er at det hos mennesker, i likhet med hos en del andre pattedyr, oppstår en midlertidig asymmetri i hjerneaktiviteten den første natten de skal sove på et ukjent sted, og at slik asymmetrisk hjerneaktivitet under søvnen kan være utviklet for å verne mot farer.

Om å temme førstenatt-effekten

Hvordan skal man så forhindre ubehaget forbundet med førstenatt-effekten? Det sier ikke forskerne så mye om, men det nevnes allikevel to ting:

Ta med deg din vanlige pute hjemmefra. Den kjente mykhetsfølelsen og lukten virker beroligende. Og skal du besøke mange forskjellige steder i ferien, så sov minst to netter på hvert sted. Dermed får du gode andrenetter til å hvile ut etter de slitsomme førstenettene.

En liten trøst til deg som sover dårlig: Patrick St-Hilaire ved University of Quebec har forsket seg frem til at om du har vært våken og ligget og vridd deg mesteparten av natten med minimalt med søvn, er sannsynligheten stor for at du har sovet mer enn du tror; typisk mellom en og to timer mer.

På den annen siden tror noen at de har sovet mer enn de faktisk har, og forstår ikke hvorfor de føler seg uopplagte og trøtte. Som St-Hilaire skriver: Det er nesten verre, så her er det behov for å forske mer.

