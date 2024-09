Sverige vil ikke redde batteriselskapet Northvolt

(FILES) Workers walk at the site of the Northvolt Ett factory in Skelleftea, north Sweden on February 23, 2022. Beleaguered Swedish electric car battery maker Northvolt said on September 9, 2024 it would cut its workforce as it scales back operations to focus on its main gigafactory in Sweden. The announcement comes as sales of electric cars are slumping in Europe and the continent lags far behind China in the production of batteries. Northvolt said it was putting a facility that makes key battery materials at its main Swedish site in Skelleftea "into care and maintenance until further notice". (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP) AFP